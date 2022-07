(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin and US stocks are moving less in tandem than at almost any point this year. A 40-day correlation coefficient for the token and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has fallen below 0.50 to levels last seen in January. If the still-positive tie continues to ebb, that may stir questions about whether beaten-down virtual assets are closer to a nadir and set for a recovery.

