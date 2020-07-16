Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Jul 16, 2020

    Bitcoin enthusiasts face bigger problems than Twitter scam

    Vildana Hajric, Bloomberg News

    cryptocurrency mining farm

    A technician performs diagnostics on application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) devices and power units inside the BitRiver Rus LLC cryptocurrency mining farm in Bratsk, Russia, on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Bloomberg/Andrey Rudakov

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

     A Twitter hack this week featured Bitcoin in one of its most high-profile scams. But technical indicators suggest that could be just the start of problems for investors in the largest cryptocurrency.

    Bitcoin fell as much as 1.9 per cent in Thursday’s session to trade as low as US$9,037 in New York -- just points away from testing the critical US$9,000 support level. In addition, the GTI Vera Convergence Divergence Indicator, which measures up and down shifts, triggered a new sell signal, the first since early June, when the coin failed to breach US$10,000.

    “A break below US$9,000 would raise a yellow warning flag on Bitcoin,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co. A subsequent drop below the mid-May low of US$8,636 would signify a red flag, he said.

    Bitcoin’s retreat follows news that Twitter accounts of some of the most prominent U.S. political and business leaders -- including Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Jeff Bezos and Warren Buffett -- were hacked Wednesday in an apparent effort to promote a scam involving the cryptocurrency.

    The accounts sent out tweets promising to double the money of anyone sending funds via Bitcoin within 30 minutes, prompting the popular crypto exchange Coinbase Inc. to block its users from sending money to the address. The hack duped people into sending at least US$120,000 worth of Bitcoin to an anonymous online wallet, and more than half of that total has already been spirited to other accounts, Bloomberg News reported.

    “Yesterday’s Twitter hack was a great reminder of how vulnerable cryptocurrency traders are to hacking incidents,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. “Malicious activity has always been a concern for Bitcoin and those concerns are not going away anytime soon.”

    To others, though, the event is another example of how blockchain technology -- the digital ledger that underpins cryptocurrencies -- could help bolster security for a company like Twitter. “Because of this technology, social media could undergo a major structural change to make this insecurity and impermanence, more permanent and tamper proof,” said Keld van Schreven, co-founder and managing director of KR1 Plc.

    Top Stories