The wait for an exchange-traded fund that invests in Bitcoin likely continues with U.S. regulator seeking comments on a listing request.

Despite already receiving more than 1,400 comment letters on a proposal to list an ETF from Van Eck Securities Corp. and SolidX Management, the Securities and Exchange Commission is inviting more feedback, the agency said Thursday in a filing. Those who wish to comment have 21 days after the SEC’s order is published in the Federal Register, while rebuttals have 35 days from that date.

The agency is seeking views on market manipulation -- including whether Bitcoin is less susceptible to manipulation than other commodities that back exchange-traded products -- as well as surveillance.

A spokesperson for the SEC didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.