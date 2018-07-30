(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin spiked lower after dropping below the $8,000 price level.

Volatility in the biggest cryptocurrency has increased over the last few trading sessions after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rejected the latest attempt to create an exchange-traded fund.

