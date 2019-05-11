3h ago
Bitcoin Extends Surge Past $7,300 to Highest Since September
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin extended gains into the weekend, jumping to its highest level since September.
The digital currency rose as much as 5.2% to $7,326, before trading at $7,226.35 as of 6:48 a.m. Hong Kong time on Sunday, according to Bitstamp.
The biggest cryptocurrency has more than doubled since its Dec. 14 trough and is now rising for a sixth-straight day on Bitstamp. It’s the latest milestone as the wild ride continues for the decade-old token, which crashed last year from a peak of more than $19,000 in 2017.
