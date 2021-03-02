Bitcoin Falls After Gensler Says SEC Must Root Out Crypto Fraud

(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin fell to the lowest levels of the day after Gary Gensler said that insuring that cryptocurrency markets are free of fraud and manipulation is a challenge for the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The largest cryptocurrency declined as much as 3% to $47,341 in New York trading.

Gensler, the Biden administration’s nominee to chair the SEC, commented during a Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday.

