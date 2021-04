Bitcoin Falls as Much as 15%

(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin fell as much as 15.1% on Sunday.

Several online reports attributed the plunge to speculation that the U.S. Treasury may crack down on money laundering that’s carried out through digital assets.

The token traded at $55,391.51 as of 1:25 p.m. in Singapore on Sunday, after declining to $51,707.51 earlier.

