(Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrencies dropped amid reports that Vladimir Putin has decided to conduct military operations in Ukraine, with Bitcoin dropping to the lowest level in a month.

The largest token fell as much as 6.2% to $35,202, quickly extending losses after the reports on Russia’s decision. Second-ranked Ether declined as much as 6.4% to $2,451. Other top cryptocurrencies like XRP, Cardano and Solana were down, too.

