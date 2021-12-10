(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin extended gains after a report showed U.S. consumer prices inceased at the fastest pace in nearly four decade.

The largest cryptocurrency by market value has long been touted as an inflation hedge, in part because of its fixed supply. Bitcoin rose as much as 4.4% to $50,101 in New York trading.

Bitcoin has been bouncing around the $50,000 level for since a weekend flash crash that saw it tumble as much as 21% on Saturday.

Only 21 million Bitcoin will be put into circulation under the computer protocol that governs issuance. That figure isn’t expected to be reached for several decades.

The consumer price index increased 6.8% last month from November 2020, according to Labor Department data released Friday.

