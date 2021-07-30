(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin is facing yet another stiff technical test as it looks to extend its latest rally. The largest digital currency, which has jumped some 15% this week to briefly top the $40,000 level, is now also pushing up against the top end of the Ichimoku cloud, a popular technical indicator. The cloud uses a series of mathematical formulas to help define resistance and support relative to the price, with a breakout over the top suggesting the potential for further gains.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.