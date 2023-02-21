‘Bitcoin Jesus’ Is Said to Owe Genesis Millions. So, What Makes Him Tick? (Podcast)

(Bloomberg) -- Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Bitcoin “evangelist” Roger Ver has said in at least one interview that when he was a little boy that he wanted to be a garbage truck driver. That way, he could drive heavy machinery around his neighborhood and get to talk to everyone.

Sure enough, Ver did end up talking to a lot of folks -- but just not while collecting their trash. Instead, he promoted Bitcoin as the future of money and finance in the early days of crypto, which earned him the title “Bitcoin Jesus.”

But a Genesis unit is now seeking $20.9 million from the Bitcoin Cash backer, alleging that he didn’t settle cryptocurrency transactions that expired in December. So, what happens when “Bitcoin Jesus” speaks? Do people say “Hallelujah”?

Bloomberg reporter Olga Kharif joins host Vildana Hajric to discuss.

