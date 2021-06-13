Crypto industry is going to have to look at reducing its carbon footprint: Galaxy Digital's Novogratz

Elon Musk said Tesla Inc. would allow transactions in Bitcoin once mining is done with more clean energy.

The executive said in a tweet that he wants miners to use about 50 per cent clean energy. The Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance has estimated that 39 per cent of crypto mining is powered by renewable sources, mainly hydroelectric.

It shows that Musk still sees a future for wider Bitcoin adoption after he criticized the digital currency for being an energy hog and relying too much on fossil fuels. Bitcoin jumped 9 per cent on Sunday and traded at US$39,580, near a two-week high, as of 8 a.m. in London on Monday.

“Elon’s stance seems to be moderating and providing a target that’s not far away,” said Jonathan Cheesman, head of over-the-counter and institutional sales at crypto derivatives exchange FTX. “The rally was already underway as the market speculates about an imminent purchase from MicroStrategy and the G-7 comments on crypto were neutral, even optimistic, about digital innovation.”

MicroStrategy Inc., whose chief executive officer Michael Saylor has become a vocal Bitcoin evangelist, last week boosted a junk-bond offering for the purposes of buying the cryptocurrency to US$500 million from US$400 million.

Musk has whipsawed Bitcoin and other digital tokens in the past few months. In February, Tesla announced it had bought US$1.5 billion in Bitcoin and signaled its intent to start accepting Bitcoin as payment for vehicles. In March, Musk tweeted, “you can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin,” only to say in May that the practice was suspended due to concerns about fossil-fuel usage for Bitcoin mining and transactions.

This is inaccurate. Tesla only sold ~10% of holdings to confirm BTC could be liquidated easily without moving market.



When there’s confirmation of reasonable (~50%) clean energy usage by miners with positive future trend, Tesla will resume allowing Bitcoin transactions. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 13, 2021

Musk’s post on Sunday was in reply to a report in CoinTelegraph, which cited Magda Wierzycka, executive chair of South African asset manager Sygnia, as saying Musk’s recent tweets on Bitcoin should have prompted an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

“We may soon be closer to 50 per cent than you think,” Fred Thiel, CEO of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., said of Musk’s threshold for clean-energy usage. “There is already a big shift happening as China shuts down Bitcoin mining operations in provinces that were primarily powered by coal.”