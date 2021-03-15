(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin extended losses as a rally that took it past $61,000 over the weekend unwinds, reminding investors of the digital token’s volatility.

The largest cryptocurrency slid as much as 5.5% Tuesday and was trading at about $54,400 as of 9:44 a.m. in Hong Kong. Bitcoin has still surged about 1,000% over the past year, a mesmerizing rally that outstripped more traditional assets like stocks and gold.

The jump to a record on Saturday was partly attributed to the prospect of some of the U.S. pandemic relief payments flowing into financial markets. Chart watchers were looking for the digital coin to hold above thresholds such as the previous peak of $58,350 in February, to boost confidence in a bull-leg higher.

