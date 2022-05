(Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrencies are famed for their volatility, but you wouldn’t know it by comparing them with stocks over the past few days. The T3 Bitcoin Volatility Index has returned to around its nine-month average after the TerraUSD stablecoin implosion, while the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, remains elevated. Bitcoin’s 10-day correlation with the S&P 500 has also dropped off sharply.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.