(Bloomberg) -- Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., one of the largest US Bitcoin mining companies, plans to acquire more power infrastructure and plug in new machines to keep costs low after a Bitcoin code update set to drastically reduce revenue for miners.

“We have the need for more capacity, we are reaching that limit now as we speak but we will continue to be acquisitive in this space,” Fred Thiel, Marathon’s chief executive, said Friday in an interview on Bloomberg Television. “That has a direct impact on our cost to mine, which lowers our break-even point.”

The company said Thursday it has entered an agreement to buy a 200-megawatt data center in Garden City, Texas, for over $87 million. The deal is the second acquisition after Marathon purchased multiple sites for $179 million earlier this year. The miner now owns 53% of its total mining capacity relative to the infrastructure, up from only about 3% late last year, Thiel said.

Bitcoin mining is an energy-intensive process in which miners use specialized computers to validate transactions on the blockchain and earn a reward in the form of the token. That reward is the main revenue for Bitcoin miners. It will be slashed in half in late April due to a preprogrammed event, called the halving.

Crypto-mining companies such as Marathon are racing against each other to scale up so that they can have wider margins to mitigate the sudden plunge in revenue after the halving.

“Post halving, there will be some miners to lose profitability, maybe challenged, or maybe looking for an exit as their revenues will drop because of the Bitcoin rewarded will drop,” Thiel said. “The simple math is, if the industry average break-even point was around $23,000 per Bitcoin, it will now go up to around $43,000.”

Bitcoin was trading at around $68,000 on Friday, having retreated from an all-time high of $73,797 on Thursday. Shares of Marathon rose about 2% to $18.60.

Marathon shares have surged more than 400% since the end of 2022 as the crypto industry recovered from a series of scandals and bankruptcies. Bitcoin jumped around 300% during the same period.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.