(Bloomberg) -- Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. posted a first-quarter loss after taking an impairment change related to self-mined Bitcoin.

The net loss for the three months ended March 31 was $13 million, or 13 cents a share, compared with net income of $83.4 million, or 87 cents, in the 2021 quarter, the company said in a statement. While revenue jumped to $51.7 million from $9.2 million, the amount was below the average forecast of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

While the company has secured large quantities of mining machines from manufacturers and raised capacity, it is among the miners who are struggling to find a home for their machines or the so-called data centers. Marathon’s recent update shows their current capacity, or computational power, at 4 exahashes per second, raising the question of whether they can meet their own goals of 13.3 by the middle of the year.

“The company has over 60,000 rigs on hand that are not connected to infrastructure,” Lucas Pipes, a B. Riley analyst with a “buy” rating on the company said in an interview prior to the earnings report. “Marathon would be the first to say things aren’t going as quickly as they’d like.”

Shares have been cut almost in half since the start of the year, underperforming the world’s largest digital asset.

The Bitcoin mining industry is facing a persistent lack of infrastructure that can host mining machines since China banned crypto mining last May. The U.S. has become one of the major destinations for millions of mining rigs migrating from China. Both exiled Chinese miners and local mining companies in the U.S. are scrambling to build out data centers and upgrade power transmission systems to plug in their machines. However, lead time for such construction has been significantly extended by supply chain issues due to the coronavirus pandemic.

