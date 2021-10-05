(Bloomberg) -- Northern Data AG dismissed allegations over possible market manipulation related to an acquisition two years ago after the Bitcoin miner’s share price almost halved when Germany’s financial watchdog confirmed it filed a criminal complaint to prosecutors.

Northern Data received rejects the allegations, according to a company statement published Tuesday on its website.

“We are confident that we will clarify the matter in full cooperation with the authorities,” the statement said. “The essential subject of the complaint is the acquisition of Whinstone US Inc. announced in November 2019 and the related question whether the expectations expressed about this transaction were adequate.”

Frankfurt prosecutors confirmed on Monday they received a criminal complaint from financial regulator BaFin filed against people at Northern Data, asking for an investigation of an allegedly misleading ad-hoc statement in Nov. 2019. Northern Bitcoin, as the company was then called, announced the acquisition of Whinstone Inc. last year.

Northern Data has faced allegations on social media over its forecasts and allegedly unrealistic assumptions.

