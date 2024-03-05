(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin has surged to an all-time high but investors eager to gain long-term exposure to the risky asset may be better off buying shares of the companies that mine the cryptocurrency, according to AllianceBernstein.

Since the launch of US exchange-traded funds that invest directly in Bitcoin in mid-January, miners have underperformed the world’s largest digital asset by market value, which jumped more than 50% in that period. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., the largest miner, is down 4.3% year to date, while rival Riot Platforms Inc. is down 21%.

Miners “offer a higher beta than Bitcoin driven by EBITDA expansion and market multiple growth into the bull cycle,” Gautam Chhugani, a senior analyst at Bernstein, said in a note on Monday.

Chhugani’s top picks are Riot and CleanSpark Inc., calling them “market share consolidators with strong operational edge, low cost of production, high liquidity and balance sheet flexibility.” He rates both stocks outperform.

While miners often lag Bitcoin, especially during rallies because investors tend to pour money into the actual digital asset, the cohort is a better investment in the long run, he said. The upcoming reduction in Bitcoin supply via the halving event will also be beneficial to the group.

“I think the 12 months post halving April 20, 2024 into Q1’25 would be strongest for miners,” Chhugan said. “Historically, miners been strong post halving, as investors understand the relative impact of halving on miners and which miners are positioned for longer term growth.”

Chhugani remains bullish on Bitcoin, saying he expects the digital asset to hit $150,000 during its current cycle. Investors in miners have to be more patient, he added, because they can’t deliver “high beta on a daily basis” during market volatility.

Bitcoin retreated Tuesday after briefly topping a record $69,191 for the first time in two years, while Riot and CleanSpark fell along with other cryto-related stocks.

