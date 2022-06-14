Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App

(Bloomberg) -- Have you ever heard the saying, “Everything’s Bigger in Texas”? That same ethos applies to mining Bitcoin in the Lonestar state. The state of Texas is flush with bitcoin prospectors. The City of Fort Worth even started a small mining operation out of City Hall. In this episode, Bloomberg reporter Mike Smith shares his reporting about what makes this state so attractive to crypto enthusiasts. And Lee Bratcher, head of the Texas Blockchain Council explains why he sees Texas as the perfect environment for Bitcoin believers.

