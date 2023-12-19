(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin miners such as Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. and Riot Platforms Inc., already among the biggest beneficiaries of this year’s resurgence in the largest cryptocurrency, are getting an additional boost from the frenzy in nonfungible tokens in recent weeks.

Revenue for all miners on the blockchain has already risen by around 60% to $2.5 billion in the fourth quarter as fees paid by users minting the so-called inscriptions spike, according to crypto data analytics firm Coin Metrics. That’s the highest level of revenue since the first quarter of 2022, the firm said.

The inscription technology is being used to create the Bitcoin-based NFTs, which often trade at a fraction of a cent, on a bet that the resurgent speculative mania gripping the crypto world will quickly lead to outsized returns. The publicly-traded miners, which often serve as a barometer of industry sentiment, have outperformed Bitcoin this year with optimism growing that the likely US approval of a exchange-traded fund holding the cryptocurrency will bolster overall demand.

“This is a notable departure from past waves of fee-market mania, where record-setting fees were directly linked to record-setting Bitcoin prices,” said Parker Merritt, a solutions engineer at Coin Metrics in Boston.

The mining subsidy, a fixed amount of new Bitcoin released from the blockchain periodically, and transaction fees are two major sources of revenue for miners, which use power-hungry specialized computers to validate transactions on the blockchain. The subsidy usually contributes to the vast majority of mining revenue but the surge in Bitcoin-based NFTs has caused congestion on the Bitcoin blockchain, pushing its users to pay miners higher fees to get their transactions finalized ahead of the others.

Transaction fees in the current quarter have reached the levels that haven’t seen since early 2021, right around the time Bitcoin first breached $60,000. Bitcoin, which has rallied more than 150% this year, traded at around $42,000 on Tuesday.

Marathon’s shares have surged more than 500% in 2023, while Riot has jumped almost 400%.

Bitcoin miners have earned about $170 million in transaction fees in the form of the digital asset this month, making up 20% of the total mining rewards as of December 18, according to a report by crypto-mining researcher the MinerMag. The miners have made $328 million from the fees so far in the current quarter, Coin Metrics said.

Ordinals Protocol

Inscriptions, also called ordinals, are a new class of NFTs made possible through the protocol Ordinals created by Bitcoin developer Casey Rodarmor. They became one of the most popular digital assets in early 2022 as the tokens are minted on the Bitcoin blockchain as opposed to its rival Ethereum which has been the largest platform to create and trade NFTs.

“These protocols are being released at breakneck speeds, with token-minters eagerly bidding on block space to get in on the ground floor of new vehicles for speculation,” Merritt said.

While inscriptions have brought a windfall for miners, high-profile Bitcoiners such as Adam Back argued the large amounts of data required from the inscriptions on Bitcoin could crowd out financial transactions on Bitcoin and derail the blockchain’s mission to be a decentralized peer-to-peer payment system.

This technology, which enables digital representation such as images to be included in a blockchain, has gone beyond Bitcoin as other blockchains like Avalanche experienced congestion due to the proliferation of such NFTs on the platforms.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.