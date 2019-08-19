(Bloomberg) -- Jeff Garzik used to exchange emails with Satoshi Nakamoto before the anonymous creator of Bitcoin disappeared years ago. He doubts Satoshi is about to resurface again.

When an internet posting Sunday claimed to come from Satoshi, and promised to reveal his or her true identity on Tuesday, Garzik read it. His verdict: “The writing style does not strike me as the same,” Garzik said in an interview.

The post recounted a back story that led to the creation of Bitcoin. The installment is supposed to be the first in a three-part series that will culminate with Satoshi’s identity being revealed. The first post only contained publicly available information, said Garzik, who says he hears from would-be Satoshis on a regular basis.

“I actually get this every couple of months -- a new fraud every couple of months,” Garzik said. “Usually it’s either information, or it’s a common scam: ‘All my Bitcoins are locked up, send me some of yours.’”

Multiple people have claimed to be Satoshi over the years, while many others have been pointed to as possible Bitcoin creators. Australian scientist Craig Wright is currently involved in several court cases that could help prove or disprove his claim.

A easy way to settle the controversy is for the supposed Satoshi to use a digital signature only the real Bitcoin creator knows. No one has so far. The signature can be used on messages.

“The litmus test is always pretty definite and easy to prove or disprove, it’s signing something with a digital signature,” said Garzik, co-founder of Bloq, which develops blockchain technology for use by companies.

Billions are potentially riding on the real identity of Satoshi. The Bitcoin creator likely owns about $10 billion Bitcoins based on current prices, casting great sway over the market. But he or she hasn’t posted a forum message or emailed anyone since 2010.

