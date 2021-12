Bitcoin Plunges More Than 20% Amid Tumble in Cryptocurrencies

(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin plunged more than 20% amid a broad tumble in the cryptocurrency sector.

The largest digital token fell as low as $42,296 and was trading at just below $47,000 as of 1:32 p.m. in Singapore on Saturday.

Ether, the second largest token, fell as much as 17.4% before paring some of the losses.

