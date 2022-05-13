(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s latest plunge saw prices briefly break below $25,000, but an intraday recovery on Thursday saw the token close in the green. That rebound generated a so-called “doji” candlestick with a long lower tail, which technical analysts can read as a selling climax. Over the last 12 months, the appearance of a doji during a period of declining prices has almost always been followed by a relief rally. If the bounce extends in the current case, resistance between $33,000-$34,500 could come into play.

