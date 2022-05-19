(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin, which which has rebounded about 15% from its crash lows of last week, is looking increasingly vulnerable to another drawdown. The bounce has traced a so-called “saucer top” formation on the hourly chart, within which a bearish “head and shoulders” top has been activated due to the price falling back below the neckline. The pattern suggests Bitcoin would have to advance past $30,800 to shrug off the technical downside risk.

