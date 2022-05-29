Bitcoin posted its biggest gain in two weeks as China’s easing of COVID curbs stoked investor enthusiasm for riskier assets.

The largest cryptocurrency advanced as much as six per cent to $30,894 on Monday and traded at US$30,390 at 2:47 p.m. in London. Ether and smaller tokens like Avalanche, which got pummeled last week even as Bitcoin held relatively steady, were also up. Stocks rose in Asia and Europe after the S&P 500 rallied on Friday.

“Markets are long overdue for a relief rally,” said Hayden Hughes, chief executive of social media trading platform Alpha Impact. “Bitcoin just went through eight consecutive weeks in red territory and got technically oversold to levels we traditionally only see at the bottom of bear markets.”

Cryptocurrencies re-established their tendency to trade in tandem with equities after falling on Friday even as the S&P 500 capped a weekly advance of 6.6 per cent. Friday’s divergence sparked concerns that investors would continue dumping digital tokens even amid a revival in demand for other risk assets.

Inflation reports from Spain on Germany on Monday underscored that the macroeconomic forces that have weighed on crypto in the past months aren’t about to ease. Consumer prices in both countries jumped faster than expected in May, adding pressure on the European Central Bank to remove crisis-era stimulus. Rising interest rates around the world have triggered a selloff in risk assets this year, sending Bitcoin down 34 per cent since Dec. 31.

Ether jumped as much as 6.6 per cent on Monday while Avalanche and Solana rose nine per cent and six per cent, respectively, before giving up some of those gains. Luna, the new token distributed to investors who saw the value of their cryptocurrencies tied to the Terra blockchain wiped out earlier this month, advanced 13 per cent, according to CoinGecko.

“On Alpha Impact, we’re seeing heavy buying of Ether and several altcoins, and these patterns mirror what we saw in the July 2021 bear market bottom and the January 2022 local bottom,” Hughes said.