(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s 30% rally since the lows of late January has the token testing the upper end of its 20-day bollinger band, a technical pattern that could signal resistance. A close above that level, currently around $43,000 (roughly $200 above its current price), may imply sustained strength. But the last time Bitcoin briefly touched the upper end, in late December, it went on to plunge as much as 36% before starting to recover.

