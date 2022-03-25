(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin is tracing a pattern that suggests the world’s largest digital token could build on its recent gains. A so-called triangle shape on Bitcoin’s price chart is squeezing tighter, and the cryptocurrency is jabbing at the upper end of the triangle. That suggests a momentum tailwind for Bitcoin, and if it breaks a high of $45,300 from early March, targets of $50,450 and $54,000 come into play based on the popular technical analysis technique of Fibonacci extensions.

