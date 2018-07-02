(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin jumped on Monday, giving a positive jolt to a digital-coin market that had lost about half of its value since early May.

The largest cryptocurrency rallied as much as 8.5 percent from Friday to $6,401 in its biggest weekday increase since mid-April, according to composite prices compiled by Bloomberg. The token’s largest peers -- Ripple, Ethereum and Litecoin -- climbed between 5 percent and almost 9 percent. The bounce had begun during weekend trading.

Crypto investors have been parsing a flood of comments from financial regulators across the globe to discern the prospects of a crack down on peer-to-peer money. The decentralized nature of digital coins means optimism can swell across jurisdictions when just one regulator moves toward providing a safe home for international trading.

On Wednesday in the U.K., the Financial Conduct Authority, the Bank of England and the Treasury are scheduled to give evidence to a parliamentary committee on the opportunities and risks of cryptocurrencies, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Meanwhile, in South Korea, the Financial Services Commission unveiled new guidelines last week to prevent money laundering by using cryptocurrency -- a move which was welcomed by some industry groups.

Volumes Slide

Speculators are bidding up Bitcoin after three weeks of declines took it to the lowest level this year. The price drop coincided with the digital token’s monthly traded volume falling to its lowest in more than 12 months, according to data from Bitstamp Ltd., one of the industry’s major pricing sources.

Global cryptocurrencies as a group lost about half of their market value from May 5 through last Friday, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com, which tracks 1,597 digital coins.

Bitcoin, developed after the 2008 global financial crisis shook the public’s faith in traditional finance, has tumbled from a record high of almost $20,000 last December. It’s still well above the 30 cents it traded for at the end of 2010.

