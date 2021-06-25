(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin fell for the first time in four trading sessions, pushing the largest cryptocurrency back toward price levels that technical analysts say could portend greater losses.

The virtual currency fell as much as 9.2% to $31,667 in New York trading, capping a volatile week that saw the prices swing almost $10,000.

On Monday , the original cryptocurrency formed a death cross, meaning its average price over the last 50 days fell below that of its 200-day moving average. The indicator is typically seen as a closely-watched technical measure that could offer a hint at more pain to come.

“The volatility that you’re seeing there is significant and investors that are looking at that as an asset class for a portfolio, this type of volatility is not a welcome development,” said Matt Miskin, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.