(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin briefly pushed past $45,000 after BlackRock Inc., Ark and several other prospective issuers of exchange-traded funds filed amended forms in what is seen by analysts as a final push to offer the investment products.

The original digital currency gained as much as 2.1% to $45,207 before paring the increase. Bitcoin, which surged almost 160% last year in anticipation that the US Securities and Exchange will approve the applications, set a high for the year of $45,911 on Jan. 2.

Fidelity, Invesco and Galaxy Digital and WisdomTree were among other firms that filed amended S-1 applications with the SEC. The regulator has until Jan. 10 to take action on at least one of their applications, and crypto insiders have speculated the regulator will use that date to announce a slew of decisions at once.

