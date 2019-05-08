(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin has climbed back above $6,000.

The cryptocurrency, which has been on a wild ride that took it above $19,000 in December 2017 and as low as $3,136.04 in December last year, has clawed its way back to the highest level in more than six months. The asset was up 2.5% to $6,048.52 as of 9:46 a.m. in Hong Kong.

“Bitcoin’s long-term technical profiles continue to point to a new up cycle,” said Fundstrat Global Advisors LLC technical strategist Rob Sluymer in a note May 8. He said Bitcoin is continuing to rebound from support at its 200-week moving average, after telling investors last week to buy.

