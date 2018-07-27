(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin rebounded from the lows of the day after SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce raised expectations that U.S. regulators may eventually approve an exchange-traded fund for cryptocurrencies.

An ETF could make the virtual currency market safer, Peirce said in an interview on Bloomberg Radio. The agency on Thursday again denied an exchange’s request to list a cryptocurrency ETF run by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss. Peirce had dissented from the decision.

