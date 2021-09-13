(BloombergNEF) -- The Bitcoin network was estimated to consume about 67TWh of electricity in 2020, and its total consumption has already surpassed this in 2021. By the end of this year, it looks set to have used 91TWh of energy - as much as Pakistan. As the price of Bitcoin increases, more miners with less energy-efficient machines join the network, driving up energy use. This means that it is essential to improve the efficiency of crypto-mining and move to low-carbon energy sources for electricity.

