(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Bloomberg Benchmark on Apple Podcasts

Subscribe to Bloomberg Benchmark on Pocket Casts

Bitcoin was recently called a combination of a bubble, a Ponzi scheme and an environmental disaster by one of the world's leading authorities on finance and economics. But underneath that sensational description, cryptocurrencies are saddled with underlying technological flaws that will likely prevent them from living up to the hype or merely becoming a more commonly used currency. Hyun Song Shin, head of research at the Bank for International Settlements in Switzerland, discusses the topic with Bloomberg News economics editor Scott Lanman.

To contact the author of this story: Scott Lanman in Washington at slanman@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Topher Forhecz at tforhecz@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.