(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin slumped for the seventh time in eight days, raising concern that the slide risks pushing the largest cryptocurrency out of the range it has traded within much of the year.

Cryptocurrencies have been weighed down by the overall risk aversion that has swept though global markets as central banks battle inflation while trying to temper the stimulus added during the Covid pandemic. Bitcoin is down more than 20% so far this year.

“If risk sentiment continues plummeting, the chicken bones on the technical charts suggest Bitcoin could be on its way to $28,000 and then $20,000,” Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at Oanda Asia Pacific, said in an email. “HODL on for dear life.”

Bitcoin fell as much as 2% to $35,719 in early New York trading. That’s near the lowest level since February. Ether, Avalanche and Solana have all also declined this week.

Bitcoin “is down by nearly 10%, breaking its support price, and there are chances that it may break below the current level,” said Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex, an algorithmic-based crypto investment platform. “BTC’s support now lies at $32,000.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.