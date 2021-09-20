Bitcoin slides to US$45,000 as traders pare back on risk

Cryptocurrency prices slumped as a broad selloff sparked by worries about contagion from China Evergrande Group swept through global markets.

Bitcoin dropped 5.4 per cent to US$45,025 as of 9:49 a.m. in London, reaching the lowest level in a week. Other digital assets also retreated, with Bitcoin Cash and Ether all declining.

Stock markets globally sank on Monday as investors weighed the risk of a spillover from Evergrande’s debt woes and this week’s Federal Reserve meeting. Bitcoin prices had been trending higher recently, with prices hitting a four-month high earlier this month.