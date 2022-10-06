(Bloomberg) -- The ratio between a gauge of expected volatility in Bitcoin and a similar measure for Treasuries has dropped to around a one-year low. The pattern between the the T3 Bitcoin Volatility and ICE BofA MOVE indexes reflects range-bound trading in the largest token since a June nadir despite major gyrations in bonds that act as a benchmark for global borrowing costs. The question is how long the infamously capricious Bitcoin will stay relatively becalmed when tightening monetary policy is stoking intense cross-asset swings.

