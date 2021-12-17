(Bloomberg) --

Niklas Nikolajsen, the veteran founder of Bitcoin Suisse, is stepping down as chairman of the board as of Jan. 1.

Nikolajsen, who founded the broker in 2013, said on Friday that it’s the right time to hand over to a new chairman to “further guide the strategic direction of our company.” The 46-year-old expat from Denmark, who said he started buying Bitcoin when it was worth less than $1, will now dedicate more attention to his “private affairs, not least my family,” he said.

Bitcoin is currently trading at about $47,000, after hitting an all-time high of nearly $69,000 in November.

Nikolajsen will be handing over to Luzius Meisser, who co-founded a decentralized cloud storage company, sold it and then started investing in Swiss technology and crypto startups. Meisser has been a member of Bitcoin Suisse’s board of directors since 2017.

Bitcoin Suisse has crypto assets of more than 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.5 billion) under direct custody and generated revenues of 70 million francs in the first half of 2021, the firm said in the statement. Net income is set to double in 2021, the company said.

