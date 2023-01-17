(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin has surged this year in a rally that’s emblematic of a burst of risk appetite on bets that central bank interest-rate hikes will abate as high inflation moderates. The token’s 23% advance in the seven days through Jan. 15 was its best weekly performance since February 2021. Weekly climbs of at least 20% occurred nine times in the past five years, after which the token added an average of 40% over three months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

