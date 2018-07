(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin surged as much as 8.7 percent after piercing the $7,000 price level for the first time in more than a month.

To contact the reporter on this story: Dave Liedtka in New York at dliedtka@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jeremy Herron at jherron8@bloomberg.net, Andrew Dunn

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.