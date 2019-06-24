(Bloomberg) -- Stocks with exposure to bitcoin are rallying in pre-market trading after the cryptocurrency traded above $11,000 for the first time in 15 months.

Crypto-linked securities with pre-market gains include: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust BTC, which is gaining 7.8%; Riot Blockchain Inc., which is up 4.8%, DPW Holdings Inc. which is rising 6.7%, and Marathon Patent Group, up 3.7%.

Some have suggested bitcoin is benefiting from new optimism as Facebook Inc. has decided to push into cryptocurrencies with its new coin, Libra.

