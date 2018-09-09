Bitcoin Tracker One and Ether Tracker One Suspended by U.S. SEC

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission temporarily suspended trading in two securities linked to cryptocurrencies on Sunday, citing investor confusion regarding the assets.

The halted securities are Bitcoin Tracker One and Ether Tracker One, the regulator said in a statement. The suspension started Sunday and will last through Sept. 20, according to the statement.

Brokers who allow customers to trade Bitcoin Tracker One and Ether Tracker One or offer quotes on the securities during the halt could be subject to enforcement actions, the SEC said.

