(Bloomberg) -- Vidente, which holds a stake in the South Korean crypto exchange Bithumb, says it has discussed a possible sale of its holdings in the business to FTX, confirming an earlier Bloomberg report.

Bloomberg News reported that FTX, the crypto trading platform co-founded by billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, is in advanced talks to buy the South Korean crypto exchange. Bithumb, founded in 2014, currently processes around $569 million worth of trades on its platform a day on average, according to data provider CoinGecko.

Vidente, in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, said it had contacted FTX regarding a possible sale of its stakes in Bithumb Korea and Bithumb Holdings. The parties are still in discussions and nothing had been decided, it said. The company is also considering other options, including co-management or acquisition through exercising the right of priority purchase, according to the filing.

Vidente owns 34.2% of Bithumb Holdings and 10.22% of Bithumb Korea as of March 31, according to a regulatory filing.

