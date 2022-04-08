(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Aviation Administration has issued its biggest fines yet for unruly behavior in two separate incidents in which passengers allegedly bit, hit and headbutted crewmembers or other travelers on a pair of flights.

The FAA proposed civil penalties of $81,950 and $77,272 for the two unidentified women passengers. The women can contest the fines.

“If you are on an airplane, don’t be a jerk and don’t endanger the flight crews and fellow passengers,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Friday on an appearance on The View.

In one case on July 7, a woman on an American Airlines flight to Charlotte from Dallas-Fort Worth was restrained after trying to open the cabin door. She spit at, headbutted, bit and tried to kick the crew and other passengers, the FAA said.

On July 16 Delta Air Lines flight from Las Vegas to Atlanta, a woman had to be physically restrained after trying to exit the plane in flight and biting another passenger multiple times, the FAA said.

The number of unruly passenger incidents rose dramatically in 2021 as the government imposed a rule requiring masks on flights and political tensions rose. While the number of incidents has fallen from early last year, they still remain higher than in previous years, according to FAA data.

