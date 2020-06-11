(Bloomberg) -- Airlines don’t have to compensate customers for delays caused by rowdy passengers who force flights to be diverted, the European Union’s top court ruled.

In a case concerning a passenger who bit a fellow traveler, the EU Court of Justice in Luxembourg ruled Thursday that such “unruly behavior” may be a so-called extraordinary circumstance exempting carriers from their obligation to pay out.

On the first leg of a flight by Portuguese airline TAP SGPS SA from Brazil to Norway, with a layover in Lisbon, a passenger started biting a person on board and assaulting other passengers and flight crew who tried to calm the situation, forcing the plane to divert to another airport.

The plane arrived hours later than planned in Lisbon, causing people to miss their connections, but the airline refused to compensate them, citing “extraordinary circumstances.”

The spat follows a long line of lawsuits and rulings by the EU’s top court that have tried to fill legal gaps over airlines’ duties to pay for delays. The EU court has ruled in previous cases involving the likes of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and EasyJet Plc that passengers who arrive “three hours or more after the scheduled arrival time” have a right to compensation, except in “extraordinary” circumstances.

The case is: C‑74/19, Transportes Aereos Portugueses SA.

