(Bloomberg) -- Extreme cold will tax the Texas power grid again on Tuesday night with temperatures set to drop, keeping heaters on full blast.

The next challenge for the grid will come during the evening hours, when solar power wanes after the sun sets. Demand is expected to peak at about 74 gigawatts at 9 p.m. local time, while available capacity is forecast to be 81.7 gigawatts. A gigawatt is typically enough to power 200,000 Texan homes.

Power demand earlier set a wintertime record for a second day, raising memories of the deep freeze three years ago that triggered blackouts across Texas. Officials asked people to conserve power in the morning hours, when usage would be highest.

Texas will pass one more brutally cold night Tuesday as temperatures drop to 16F (-9C) in Dallas and 19F in Houston, according to the National Weather Service.

After that, readings will ping-pong between frigid and chilly before finally getting mild again next week. Thursday’s high could hit 56F in Dallas, while Houston is expected to hit 66F. Friday night will bring another cold shot with temperatures dropping to 19F in Dallas and 30F in Houston.

After this weekend, a large part of the US from the Great Plains to the East Coast will start to see warmer weather, said David Roth, a senior branch forecaster with the US Weather Prediction Center.

“It will be milder again for a little while,” Roth said.

