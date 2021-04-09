(Bloomberg) -- The president and chief executive officer of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. has died, the company said.

Lee Delaney passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, the warehouse chain said in a statement. His death appears to be related to natural causes, the company said.

BJ’s shares fell 1.1% at 9:33 a.m. in New York trading. The stock has risen more than 160% since an IPO in 2018.

Bob Eddy, who serves as chief administrative and financial officer, has been named interim CEO.

“Bob partnered closely with Lee and has played an integral role in transforming and growing BJ’s Wholesale Club,” said Christopher Baldwin, executive chairman of the board. “We expect to announce permanent changes to our leadership within a reasonably short time frame, aided by our prior succession planning.”

The company didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

