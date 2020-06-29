(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get you through to the day:

Black America’s jobs gap raises case for keeping federal unemployment benefits

Federal Reserve’s zero-rates rescue is falling short of helping the most vulnerable in the labor market, and may end up widening inequalities

Economic confidence is returning to the euro area slower than expected

China has a mountain to climb to meet the terms of its U.S. trade deal

Sweden’s Riksbank is resisting falling back into negative-rates trap

The U.K. cutting sales tax in an effort to boost the economy would be the wrong move, Bloomberg Economists say

U.K. industry wants the government to retrain young workers to solve challenges of aging workforce

Germany’s chances of a V-shaped recovery depend on selling abroad, Bloomberg Economics says

Finally, here’s our preview of what to watch this week

