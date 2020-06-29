3h ago
Black America’s Job Gap, U.S. Inequality, China Trade: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get you through to the day:
- Black America’s jobs gap raises case for keeping federal unemployment benefits
- Federal Reserve’s zero-rates rescue is falling short of helping the most vulnerable in the labor market, and may end up widening inequalities
- Economic confidence is returning to the euro area slower than expected
- China has a mountain to climb to meet the terms of its U.S. trade deal
- Sweden’s Riksbank is resisting falling back into negative-rates trap
- The U.K. cutting sales tax in an effort to boost the economy would be the wrong move, Bloomberg Economists say
- U.K. industry wants the government to retrain young workers to solve challenges of aging workforce
- Germany’s chances of a V-shaped recovery depend on selling abroad, Bloomberg Economics says
- Finally, here’s our preview of what to watch this week
