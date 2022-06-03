(Bloomberg) -- Black Americans, who experience the highest rates of unemployment in the US, led a broad improvement in labor force participation in May, an encouraging sign that more people are returning to the job market as the economy continues to recover from the pandemic.

The number of Black Americans either looking for a job or employed rose to 63% of the total, above the level for the overall population for the first time in 50 years. The share of prime-age Black workers, those ages 25 to 54, who participated in the labor force was at 81.2%, the highest since 2005.

The gains pushed the Black unemployment rate, which measures joblessness as a percentage of the overall workforce, to 6.2%. That’s still nearly double that of White Americans at 3.2% -- a ratio similar to pre-pandemic times -- and well above the national rate of 3.6%.

Black and Hispanic Americans were the only race groups to see unemployment jump in May, but the rise was largely due to an increase in the number of people who came back to the job market.

The female labor force also saw broad improvements last month. Prime-age women have nearly recovered from a pandemic-fueled drop in participation. The rate ticked up to 76.6% as the number of working women ages 25 to 54 expanded to 49 million.

The number of prime-age men in the workforce contracted in May, to just under 56 million. Prime-age women have made up more ground than men compared with the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Asian unemployment rate rate fell to 2.4%, the lowest level since 2019.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.