(Bloomberg) -- Nepalese authorities have located both of the black boxes from the Yeti Airlines flight that crashed near Pokhara on Sunday.

The two black boxes — one for recording sounds in the cockpit and the other for capturing flight data — should give investigators a better idea of what caused the ATR-72 turboprop to crash. The aircraft was carrying 72 people.

There were no survivors and the rescue operation is over, Sanjay Kumar, deputy director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, said Monday. The recorders have been shared with the investigating team for checks and forensic examiners are working to identify bodies, he said.

The flight had taken off from Nepal’s capital Kathmandu at 10:32 a.m. local time and crashed at about 11 a.m. In addition to Nepalese nationals, the plane was carrying people from India, France, Australia, Ireland, Russia and Korea, the aviation authority said.

Deadly Plane Crash Adds to Nepal’s Notoriously Bad Safety Record

Nepal’s topography and climate conditions make flying more challenging than in many other places. A Tara Air flight from Pokhara to the trekking base Jomsom crashed in May, killing all 22 people on board and adding to the Himalayan country’s long list of aviation disasters.

--With assistance from Eltaf Najafizada and Anurag Kotoky.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.